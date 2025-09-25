Backstage News On Whether AEW's Adam Copeland Is Returning To WWE To Wrestle John Cena

This past weekend ended poorly for WWE Hall Of Famer Adam Copeland, who was forced to watch FTR attack his wife Beth Phoenix after he and Christian Cage defeated them at AEW All Out. Although many assumed Copeland and Cage would challenge FTR to a rematch, the "Rated R Superstar" revealed in a backstage segment on "AEW Dynamite" that he's taking time off to attend to his family after putting them in danger, stating that he's unsure if he'll ever come back. With Copeland's AEW contract set to expire next month, the segment immediately sparked rumors that he could be returning to WWE in time to face his long-time rival John Cena in the final stages of his retirement tour. However, a new report has dismissed all speculation about Copeland rejoining the Connecticut-based promotion.

According to PWInsider Elite, any rumors about Copeland returning to WWE with AEW's blessing to wrestle Cena are completely untrue. PWIE noted that their email and social media accounts were flooded with questions about Copeland heading back to WWE after he was seemingly written off television, but they can confirm that his upcoming absence will likely be due to his acting commitments. Production for the next season of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is set to begin next month, with Copeland expected to reprise his role of Ares, The God of War. The former TNT Champion appeared in the first two seasons of the show, and the upcoming filming schedule looks to be the most probable reason for his storyline exit from AEW.

During the backstage segment, Cage supported Copeland's decision to take care of his family, stating that he no longer has one of his own. However, before leaving, Copeland shook hands with his long-time teammate, assuring him that he'll always be part of his family.