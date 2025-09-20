Adam Copeland Pays Tribute To Longtime WWE Rival John Cena During AEW All Out Opener

Adam Copeland paid homage to one of his biggest rivals, from back in his WWE days when he was still known as Edge, during his opening match alongside Christian Cage against FTR at All Out Toronto. Cope paid tribute to John Cena, who is currently on his retirement tour in WWE with only a handful of dates left, during the match.

Cope hit Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle to Cash Wheeler in the middle of the ring during the match and followed it up with an Attitude Adjustment, Cena's finisher. While that didn't end the match, Cope and Cage defeated Wheeler and Dax Hardwood thanks to a little help from a debuting Beth Copeland. They didn't stand tall at the end, however, as the post-match angle saw C&C get beatdown by FTR following a distraction by The Matriarchy.

Cope and Cena had one of WWE's hottest rivalries in the mid-2000s, which started off when Edge cashed in the first-ever Money in the Bank contract on Cena to win the WWE Championship in 2006.