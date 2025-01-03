AEW's Adam Copeland Explains Why He Only Recently Considered Himself An Actor

In addition to his legendary pro wrestling career, Adam Copeland has built up a respectable list of credits as an actor over the last decade. Along with guest roles on shows such as "The Flash," Copeland appeared on the Syfy series "Haven" for more than 40 episodes, had a recurring role on the show "Vikings," and can currently be seen in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" as Ares, God of War. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Copeland explained that it took some time for the reality of his second career to sink in.

"[I] fell in love with it but I still kind of refused to call myself an actor," Copeland said. "It wasn't until my manager called me with the Emmy nomination news. He goes, 'So do you consider yourself an actor now?' And I said, 'Yeah, I guess I kind of have to.'"

Copeland received an Emmy nomination late last year in the Best Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program category for his portrayal of Ares. The AEW star stated that his past self never would have believed that he'd get nominated for an acting award, but Copeland's wife, former WWE star Beth Phoenix, never doubted him.

"When I first became an actor, I remember Beth saying, 'You're going to be the first wrestler nominated for an Emmy,'" Copeland continued. "I went, 'Okay, yeah. Sure, honey. I appreciate that. You're my biggest cheerleader. Thanks.'"

While he only began feeling like a true actor recently, Copeland credited his time on "Haven" for inspiring his love of the profession. There are many obvious differences between acting and wrestling, but Copeland noted that there are also similarities, and both careers allow him to tap into his creative nature.

