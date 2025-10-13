WWE's The Rock To Begin Shooting For Blockbuster Film Franchise Sequel Next Month

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's most recent movie, "The Smashing Machine," was released this past month but the WWE veteran already has another movie lined up. According to a report from the "Hollywood Reporter," Johnson is gearing up along with co-stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to make another sequel to the "Jumanji" franchise.

The report additionally notes that the movie is set to head into production around November this year, with a release date aimed for December 11, 2026. Additionally, the report also highlighted the addition of Brittany O'Grady, who will star alongside the original cast, and while this unnamed sequel will be the third film in the franchise to feature Johnson, it's considered the fourth entry considering the original 1995 film.

Johnson's return to blockbuster films further indicates that the WWE veteran is putting his wrestling career further behind him, but it remains to be seen if he'll instead pivot to more emotionally-charged roles like "The Smashing Machine," especially since his blockbuster movies have had an unfortunate downtrend in terms of both fan and critical reception over time. During an interview with "IMDb," Johnson looked back at portraying Mark Kerr, admitting that he was scared about taking on the role but still wanted to challenge himself. The WWE veteran added that the experience was all-round different for him compared to his previous roles, especially with all the prosthetics he had to wear, his vocal transformation, and especially the mentality he had to put himself in to portray Kerr.