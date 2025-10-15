The Rock Says He Has 'A Tiny Bit Of Influence' On Booking John Cena's Last WWE Match

WWE legend The Rock has discussed John Cena's final opponent in WWE and who should make the decision to choose his opponent.

During his recent appearance on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, The Rock initially joked that it should be him to face Cena in his final match. He, though, put the ball in Cena's court, arguing how Cena has earned the right to decide whom he wants to face in his final match.

"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it. But it really is just whoever John wants," The Rock said. "Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants, that should be [it]. It's not me or Nick Khan, or Triple H [to decide]. It's just whoever John wants. That guy has earned it."

The Rock praised his former on-screen ally and rival, lauding the 17-time world champion's authenticity.

"The best part about John is, he comes as advertised. So who you think he is, that's who he is. And he's a good dude. And I love that guy," he added.

While The Rock and Triple H have claimed that it's down to whom Cena wants to face in his retirement run, Cena himself has said that he doesn't choose whom he faces, leaving that decision to WWE management.

Cena's last match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on December 13. One person who will not be a part of Cena's retirement tour — or his final match — is AEW's Adam Copeland, aka Edge in WWE, who was one of Cena's greatest rivals. The name that's been doing the rounds is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who has been on the sidelines since his match at SummerSlam.