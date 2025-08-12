John Cena Comments On Identity Of Final WWE Opponent In Wake Of Brock Lesnar Return

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, John Cena has just over 10 dates remaining on his retirement tour, as he aims to officially hang up his boots this upcoming December. So far, Cena has been pitted against some of his most storied rivals in his final run, having already fought the likes of Randy Orton and CM Punk, while also being attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar following his SummerSlam match with Rhodes. Therefore, many fans assume this trend will continue leading up to the end of the year, especially after WWE CCO Triple H stated that Cena has outlined which opponents he'd like to face during his farewell tour. However, according to the 17-time world champion, WWE has always had complete control over his challengers, and expects nothing less when it comes to his final match.

"I've been doing this for 23 years, and I've never once chosen my opponent," Cena told the Boston Herald. "I've always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I'm going to give it my best shot."

On August 31, Cena will enter battle with Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris, but many assume that he and Lesnar will engage in their final match together shortly afterwards, with premium live events such as WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Survivor Series, or a rumored September show being potential locations for the contest.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Boston Herald" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.