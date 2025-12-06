Another WWE SNME Match Set As Ex-World Champ Bayley Takes On Up-And-Coming NXT Star

"Saturday Night's Main Event" is quickly becoming the land of opportunity, as another main roster veteran is giving an in-ring opportunity to one of WWE's young, hungry upstarts. Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley appeared in a backstage segment on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she met and laid down the challenge to a former "NXT" Women's North American Champion, Women's Speed Champion, and current two-time Iron Survivor Challenge participant: Sol Ruca.

Bayley appeared in Aldis' office during Friday's backstage segment, where Aldis confirmed her place on the "Saturday Night's Main Event" card and introduced her to her opponent, Ruca. Ruca appeared on-cue, and Bayley greeted her warmly. She acknowledged Ruca's "very impressive" work on "NXT," but warned Ruca that main roster competition was "a whole different level."

Ruca was not fazed. She reassured Bayley that she was ready for the challenge, to which Bayley mentioned that she would be watching Ruca's performance during "NXT" Deadline, scheduled for Saturday evening.

Before Ruca can make an impression on Bayley in Washington DC, however, she must first survive four other women in "NXT's" highly-anticipated Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. She will be taking to the ring Saturday evening to compete against Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, and WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Gray to claim both a victory and the right to challenge for Jacy Jayne's "NXT" Women's Championship. It is unclear whether Bayley's presence at ringside is simply reconnaissance, or if "The Role Model" will have a hand in Ruca's match result.

"NXT" Deadline is shaping up to be pivotal in the formation of "Saturday Night's Main Event's" card even elsewhere, as WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes also announced that he would face the winner of Ricky Saints and Oba Femi's match for "NXT" Championship, come December 13.