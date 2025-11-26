John Cena Reveals WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge Participants

John Cena's time may be drawing to a close, but for ten "NXT" Superstars, their time is now. "The Never-Seen Seventeen" took to Tuesday's episode of "NXT: Gold Rush" to announce the ten participants of "NXT's" upcoming Men and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, with former and current champions littering the title contention scene ahead of "NXT: Deadline."

Cena announced the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge line-up first, and in glowing fashion. Cena announced Je'Von Evans and current TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater as the first two participants, and lauded them as "a pair of 21-year olds who are way ahead of their time." The praise kept coming, as he announced Joe Hendry as "the definition of a self-made Superstar" and the third Iron Survivor match participant. Current "NXT" Tag Team Champion Dion Lennox was the fourth man Cena announced, and the fifth and final Iron Survivor Challenge spot went to Myles Borne following his "Gold Rush" main event victory over former "NXT" Champion Trick Williams.

On the women's side, Cena's first Iron Survivor Challenge pick went to former "NXT" Women's North American Champion and "WWE Speed" Women's Champion Sol Ruca. To second Iron Survivor Challenge participant Lola Vice, Cena announced that "[her] time is now." Recently-dethroned TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan was Cena's third pick, while Jordynne Grace, a woman who Cena lauded as the epitome of strength, took the fourth spot. The final Women's Iron Survivor Challenge spot went to "WWE EVOLVE" Women's Champion Kendal Grey, who successfully defended her "EVOLVE" title against Lainey Reid just moments prior.

Both Men and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches are slated for "Deadline," which will be broadcast from San Antonio on Saturday, December 6. The victor of both Iron Survivor Challenges will earn a title opportunity for either the "NXT" or the "NXT" Women's Championships.