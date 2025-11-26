Kendal Grey Retains WWE Evolve Women's Title At NXT Gold Rush

Following a successful title defense over Lash Legend, WWE Evolve Women's Champion Kendal Grey repeated with one over Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid on week two of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush.

For this occasion, "NXT" General Manager Ava banned Jacy Jayne and the newly-crowned Women's Speed Champion Fallon Henley from ringside given Fatal Influence's interference in the former's NXT Women's Championship match last week as well as Henley's Speed match earlier in the show. Grey, on the other hand, arrived to her Evolve Women's Championship defense with Wren Sinclair in her corner. Eventually, all of the women, plus Charlie Dempsey, involved themselves in this title match anyway.

As Grey locked Reid in an arm bar, Jayne charged down to the ring, with Henley also hopping up to the apron in an attempt to distract the referee. Sinclair blasted Henley with a right hand, only to then be inadvertently pushed off the apron by Jayne and caught by Dempsey. Grey subsequently kicked Jayne out of the ring, after which the referee ejected all four non-competing figures.

Left alone with Reid, Grey realigned her focus and sent them both flying off the top rope via a German suplex. To cap the action off, Grey then drove Reid into the mat with a jumping flatliner for the win.

Grey claimed the Women's Evolve Championship by defeating Kali Armstrong at "WWE Evolve: Succession," which aired on October 15. In recent months, Grey has also aligned herself with Wren Sinclair, with both of them now officially being recognized as members of No Quarter Catch Crew.

Elsewhere on "NXT" Gold Rush, Men's Evolve Champion Jackson Drake bested Sean Legacy to retain his respective title. His remains the inaugural champion, having held onto it since April.