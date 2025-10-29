WWE Evolve Women's Champion Kendal Grey Overcomes Lash Legend On NXT

Kendal Grey defeated Lash Legend during "WWE NXT" to retain her WWE Evolve Women's Championship for the first time.

The champion was accompanied by Wren Sinclair at ringside, with Sinclair being the catalyst for the match even being made in the first place; Legend and Sinclair had a brief verbal spat as the latter continued to try and get the "WrenQCC" off the ground, prompting Grey to stick up for her friend and the challenge to be made. Much of the early goings saw Legend making use of her size advantage, holding down the champion and attempting to keep her offense restrained.

Grey opened space for herself, but failed to follow through owing to the damage she had taken beforehand, continuing to fight uphill and trying to find the answers to Legend's answers to her offense. It took a trip to the outside and a planting DDT to seemingly get some room, dumping Legend back into the ring and going to the top rope. She was once again caught by Legend and looked to be in danger as she went for a big boot, but Grey avoided it and connected with her jumping flatliner finisher for the pinfall and title retention.

With the win, Grey completed her first defense of the title since dethroning Kali Armstrong on "WWE Evolve" in September, and Vic Joseph was quick and clear to point out that this was perhaps the biggest win of her WWE career thus far.