EVOLVE Champion Reportedly Seen By Some In WWE As 'Future WrestleMania Main Eventer'

WWE has unearthed some stars through their developmental shows, and it seems that they are high on an EVOLVE star, current EVOLVE Women's Champion, Kali Armstrong.

Armstrong, who only began wrestling last year, is reportedly seen as a promising star who could be moved up the ranks, as per "Fightful Select." She seems to have impressed WWE stars during EVOLVE tapings that were held recently, with some behind the scenes in WWE earmarking her as a future WrestleMania main eventer.

The report further added that there have been talks about her getting called up to the "WWE NXT" roster soon, and that it could happen while she holds the EVOLVE title. Armstrong is the first-ever EVOLVE Women's Champion, which she won on the April 25, 2025 episode, defeating Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey, and Kylie Rae in a fatal four-way match. She has, however, not defended her title since winning the championship a few months ago.

Armstrong's rise in pro wrestling has been nothing but extraordinary, as she had her first match in June 2024. She has come through the ranks in WWE, training at the Performance Center after signing with WWE in 2023. A former college athlete, Armstrong — real name Destinee Brown — was signed by WWE alongside a host of other athletes after being scouted by William Regal.

Aside from wrestling in EVOLVE, Armstrong has taken part in a number of matches at "NXT" live events and has faced the likes of Lola Vice at these shows.