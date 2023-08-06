William Regal Reportedly Presided Over Secret WWE Tryouts For Star College Athletes

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal, was part of a "secret" tryout that saw WWE bring 54 college athletes to Detroit, Michigan ahead of SummerSlam 2023. Matt Bloom was also there to help with the training event.

The college athletes that were there include former linebacker at Arizona and Texas Tech Colin Schooler, San Diego State defensive lineman Anthony Luke (who is the boyfriend of current WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri), Team USA track athlete Destinee Brown, Kaylor Harris, who was a track athlete for Texas Tech and Central Florida, and former North Carolina track star Troy Yearwood.

This, of course, isn't the first time that WWE has held tryouts during SummerSlam weekend. Last year in Nashville, Tennessee, Triple H revealed that 14 athletes signed WWE afterward, including Rutgers University Track and Field star Alivia Ash, West Virginia University track star Chukwuson Enekwechi, and Concordia University St. Paul football player Kevin Ventura-Cortes. Big E and Paul Heyman were also part of last year's tryouts.

Regal, on the other hand, spent much of 2022 with All Elite Wrestling, until leaving in December to return to WWE. He returned to WWE due to his son Charlie Dempsey being with the promotion and wanting to coach him. Dempsey was in "NXT UK" until its demise in August 2022, and is now in "NXT," where his last match televised match was on the July 11 episode. He and Drew Gulak lost to Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson).