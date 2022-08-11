WWE And Triple H Reveal Signings From SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

Triple H recently returned to the world of talent relations, and he's wasted no time in getting down to business. "The Game" resumed corporate duties in WWE after suffering a cardiac event that nearly cost the former WWE Champion his life in 2021, but he has not had an easy, relaxing return to the corporate end.

Since returning, Triple H has both taken over John Laurinaitis's former position as Head of Talent Relations, as well as former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon's role as creative head of the company (via Business Wire). Both executives have left the company in the wake of a WWE board of directors investigation into what now amounts to $19.6 million in hush money payments, made over the years to former female employees alleging harassment, misconduct and abuse at the hands of McMahon and Laurinaitis. These payments are now also being looked into by the Securities & Exchange Commission, as well as federal prosecutors (via The Wall Street Journal).

Under Triple H's reign, a number of formerly released talent have already come back to WWE, including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Kross's wife Scarlett. The D-Generation X founder turned WWE power player isn't content to stop there though, announcing the latest batch of recruits to the WWE Performance Center.