WWE EVOLVE Unveils New Titles For Both Men And Women, Explains How They Will Be Won

WWE's newest show, EVOLVE, will have two new titles, with the new titleholders being crowned in May and June.

WWE announced on last week's show that two new titles, the Men's Evolve Championship and the Women's Evolve Championship, will be introduced soon, with the inaugural champions set to be determined on the May 28 and June 4 editions of the show. Both champions will be crowned in fatal four-way matches, with the Women's Evolve Championship fatal four-way set to be held on May 28, while the Men's Evolve Championship fatal four-way will take place on June 4.

As of this writing, WWE has announced three competitors for the women's title — Kendal Grey, Wendy Choo, and Kali Armstrong; the fourth competitor has yet to be announced. Over on the men's side, WWE has announced just one competitor so far – Sean Legacy. The newly introduced titles will be the first two titles of the WWE EVOLVE show, whose first shows were broadcast in March. EVOLVE has showcased several of WWE's young stars, some of whom are a part of the ID programme.

WWE, earlier this year, had also announced the introduction of the WWE ID Championship, which will be defended across various independent promotions, and could also be won by an independent wrestler. The title is currently vacant, with the winner set to be determined through a tournament at a future date.