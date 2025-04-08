WWE ID Titles To Be Defended Against Any Independent Wrestler After Champs Are Crowned

WWE announced the ID program, a developmental program for indie wrestlers, last year, and has now disclosed details about the WWE ID Championship, with the inaugural winners of the men's and women's ID Championship set to be determined through a tournament.

The promotion has now revealed that those not signed to the ID program can also compete for the two titles, and that non-ID stars who win the title will be given a WWE contract. But, a non-WWE ID star can win the title only after it's won by a signed ID star, as per WWE.

"BREAKING.... The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the champions are crowned. The titles will be defended at various independent wrestling events. If a non-WWE ID prospect wins the title, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract. The WWE ID Title Tournament begins in Las Vegas during #WrestleMania week with two events. @GCWrestling_ will present The ID Tournament at @collective2025 on April 16th. @FSWVegas will present The ID Tournament on April 18th after #SmackDown. The opening round will be double elimination. Two losses and you are out! All current WWE ID prospects are in the tournament."

The tournament, where two losses mean elimination from it, will begin over WrestleMania weekend, first at GCW's event on April 16 in Las Vegas, where one women's ID match has been announced between Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel, and another men's match between It's GAL and Cappuccino Jones. The second event will happen a day later at FSW, also at Las Vegas, where two men's first-round ID matches will take place. Sean Legacy and Ricky Smokes will compete in one match, while Brad Baylor and Ice Williams will face off against each other in the other match.