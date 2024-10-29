WWE Announces WWE ID, New Indie Wrestling Development Program
It's no secret that one of the visions of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has been to expand the company into different areas, including establishing performance centers in the UK, which WWE did briefly with NXT UK, Japan, Mexico, and other territories, and creating the WWE NIL program for college athletes. Now, WWE is looking to get involved with independent wrestling, with a new program that will have them very attached to certain areas of the scene going forward.
In a press release, WWE announced "WWE ID," short for "WWE Independent Development." The new program has been launched to "identify, support, and develop independent wrestling schools and wrestling talent." Five independent wrestling schools have already earned the "official designation" of being WWE ID schools, including Reality of Wrestling in Houston, the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, the Black and Brave Academy in Davenport, Iowa, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in Concord, New Hampshire, and Knokx Pro Academy in Los Angeles.
"WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem," Triple H said in a statement.
Wrestling Schools With WWE Ties First To Achieve WWE ID Status, Canadian Promotion Expresses Skepticism
Four of the five WWE ID schools already had strong ties to WWE, with ROW, Nightmare Factory, Black and Brave, and Knokx Pro being run/co-owned by Booker T, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Rikishi respectively. Meanwhile, one of Elite Pro's head trainers, Mike Hollow, previously worked as a WWE jobber during the 90s.
Independent talent associated with the program will also receive a "WWE ID" designation, with WWE providing "financial opportunity" for the talent, as well as "assisting with training, mentorship and development, including access to world-class facilities, best-in-class ring training, athletic trainers and more." The program will also allow fans to monitor these talent's progress via matches, highlights, and behind the scenes content to be aired on "WWE social platforms."
So far, at least one independent promotion has expressed hesitancy towards this new program. Taking to X this morning shortly after WWE's official announcement, Ottawa based promotion Capital City Championship Combat, better known as C4, posted several tweets, the first of which stated the point of independent wrestling was "to grow. To learn," and that those claiming to be independent while backed by a billion dollar promotion weren't independent. In later tweets, the C4 poster admitted this was their immediate reaction, and hoped more info would arise that would prove them wrong.
