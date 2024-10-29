WWE Announces WWE ID, New Indie Wrestling Development Program

It's no secret that one of the visions of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has been to expand the company into different areas, including establishing performance centers in the UK, which WWE did briefly with NXT UK, Japan, Mexico, and other territories, and creating the WWE NIL program for college athletes. Now, WWE is looking to get involved with independent wrestling, with a new program that will have them very attached to certain areas of the scene going forward.

In a press release, WWE announced "WWE ID," short for "WWE Independent Development." The new program has been launched to "identify, support, and develop independent wrestling schools and wrestling talent." Five independent wrestling schools have already earned the "official designation" of being WWE ID schools, including Reality of Wrestling in Houston, the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, the Black and Brave Academy in Davenport, Iowa, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center in Concord, New Hampshire, and Knokx Pro Academy in Los Angeles.

"WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem," Triple H said in a statement.

