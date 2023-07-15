Booker T Has Big Ideas For Reality Of Wrestling Promotion

Booker T is not only a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and broadcaster for "WWE NXT," but also a trainer and a promoter, running Reality of Wrestling out of Houston, Texas. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said that he's still looking for opportunities to put the school and independent promotion on a bigger stage.

"Been trying to get Reality of Wrestling on [Peacock] for some time," Booker said, when discussing the various wrestling territory libraries that WWE hosts on its section of Peacock. "Smoky Mountain was definitely an organization that created some really, really good content so I see why they're on there. I think they've got a couple other companies on there. Hopefully, Reality of Wrestling can find a way on that platform because I really think it would do a lot of good for my young stars, as well as people getting to see some really, really good independent wrestling."

Booker noted that a lot of the non-WWE content on Peacock is defunct promotions, calling Smoky Mountain a "relic" and that it would be a good opportunity to promote his company to a bigger audience.

Reality of Wrestling notably trained former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who also had success in Ring of Honor as Rok-C. Perez has said that Booker T was a major influence on her, as she used to travel by bus as young as 16 years of age to attend his school, which prepared her specifically for the rigors of WWE's strenuous production style and schedule.