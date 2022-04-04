Cody Rhodes spoke with the media on Sunday following his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. When answering a question from Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, the American Nightmare discussed the future of The Nightmare Factory training school. He revealed it has never been attached to just one company. Instead, he wants it to be a fast track to teach people how to make money from the business. He made it clear it is staying open moving forwards.

“The Nightmare Factory has never been connected with anywhere, so I want them all. A lot of them think it’s a fast track to a wrestling company, and I understand why,” he said. “People have gotten called up. But I try to tell them, ‘it’s a fast track to just learning how to make money in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling.’ The first thing I do at the end is say, ‘hey, don’t be afraid to ask. If you want to talk to a Michael Lombardi at NEW, or you want to go to Chaotic or All Pro Wrestling, tell them you trained here. That’s the whole point. If you don’t make it to the end of the 12 weeks then we don’t have to worry about it.’

“But all of them who make it, that’s the hard thing for me, because I love all these kids, and we are on like camp five. It’s just too many at this point. I remember my first student, that being Brooke Havok, and now every camp there’s somebody like that. I wanted to feed the wrestling and sports entertainment space, and I want them to go and make the right decisions. We have trainers there from one company, we have trainers there from another company. It’s all harmony and synergy.

“We watch everything, I don’t like to be in a bubble I know how big WrestleMania was, and it would be very easy to be in this bubble because I could live in it forever. In terms of the scope and grandeur of what Kevin Dunn directed [Saturday] night in terms of this beautiful presentation. But we know, it’s happening all over, that’s why it worked last night. I wasn’t just in a cave for the last six years, so that’s why it works. The Factory will continue to operate and run.”

