AEW star Jon Moxley released his “MOX” autobiography last week and his comments on longtime WWE employee Kevin Dunn have received a lot of attention on social media and within the pro wrestling industry.

It’s been said over the years by numerous former WWE wrestlers and employees that Dunn, who currently works as WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution, has been widely disliked for the most part. He has been with the company for more than 20 years, and reportedly has a “job for life” with WWE because his father Dennis saved a bunch of wrestling tapes from being destroyed in a fire many years ago.

Moxley didn’t hold back when writing about Dunn in his new book, calling him a “little c--t rat” and a “dickless m----------r” when talking about an interaction they had before Moxley’s WWE run ended in April 2019.

“If I had gone in there and been an a-----e, why didn’t he just say, ‘F--k you, then, you’re being an a-----e.’ No, he let me go through the whole song and dance, while being completely phony, pretending to accept my apology, pretending it was all good and we were friends. Then five minutes later this little c--t rat goes right to the rest of the office and says I didn’t give a sufficient apology and whatever other b------t he probably said about me, behind my back, no less. This dickless m----------r … and it was 48 hours later. Why didn’t you just call me on the phone right when it happened and say, ‘F--k you, we’re all mad at you, and if you do it again, you’re fired.’? That would have been easy to understand. Instead, I got summoned to the secret castle to meet the Magical King Wizard who lives in the truck and controls the universe to beg for forgiveness? What are all these stupid little games?”

Moxley continued in the next paragraph and wrote about the power that Dunn had. He ended the rant on Dunn with a blunt three-word statement.

“The reality in a place like WWE is that one comment, one little seed planted by a guy in Kevin Dunn’s position can be extremely detrimental to someone’s future there. That’s a lot of power, and power breeds ego. Connecticut … old, rich boys’ club ego. I’ve heard all kinds of stories about that guy messing with people’s careers, but this isn’t that kind of book. Suffice to say that dude is a fuckbag. Maybe this is that kind of book. … No! No! … But for real, don’t EVEN get me started on … no … no this is not that kind of book. F--k Kevin Dunn.”

For what it’s worth, Bryan Alvarez stated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live how he’s heard from “so many people” in the wrestling world who are happy that Moxley called Dunn out in the book. It was noted that most people in wrestling with bad reputations at least have some defenders, such as Vince Russo, but it’s rare to see anyone stand up for Dunn or talk about him in a positive light.

After working WWE tryouts in 2006 and 2007, Moxley signed a WWE developmental deal in April 2011 and began working as Dean Ambrose. He later became unhappy with how he was being used and left the company on April 30, 2019 after choosing to let his contract expire. Moxley left the company a one-time WWE Champion, a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, the twenty-seventh Triple Crown Champion, and the eighth Grand Slam Champion. He signed with AEW in May 2019 and has been with the company ever since.

Moxley’s autobiography continues to receive rave reviews from the pro wrestling world. You can purchase the book via sale price on Amazon at this link.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to Reddit user TrueStrawberry8008 for the book excerpt)