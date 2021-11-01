For years, a long-standing rumor had been shared amongst wrestling fans regarding Executive Vice President of TV Production Kevin Dunn. The story, which had been making the rounds on Reddit years ago, was that Dunn’s father had saved WWF tapes from a burning trailer. Vince McMahon supposedly felt so indebted to Dunn and his father that he guaranteed them jobs for life.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he had heard the story in the past. However, this is not why Dunn is in the top position that he is in today. It is likely that this is how Dunn got his job in WWE, but the reason why Dunn is in McMahon’s close circle is simply because he is someone that “Vince can deal with.”

McMahon has rarely hesitated to fire anyone that is not a close family member. Long-time employee and Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was fired this year, and John Laurinaitis was brought back on to fill the position.

It does appear, however, that Dunn’s job is safe as he has started to oversee more divisions in WWE after WWE made their mass round of cuts earlier this spring. Dunn also has a hand in creative decisions, as fans learned after Billie Kay was released. A report came out that Dunn “didn’t get” Kay and had stated that she had a limited ceiling in WWE.

Dunn rarely does interviews, only offering a statement on a WWE press release from time to time. So it is unlikely that the full story of his father and McMahon will be told in the near future.