WWE ID Championship Tournament Format Details Revealed, First Match Signed

The WWE ID program is in full swing, as "WWE Evolve" has begun showcasing the independent talent on whom WWE has its eye. The program will also come with men's and women's titles, and now fans have an idea as to how the inaugural champions will be determined.

According to an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the Men's WWE ID Title tournament will be a double-elimination tournament. As wrestlers compete across independent promotions, two losses will result in elimination from the tournament, with the final four competing in a single-elimination tournament which will take place during WrestleMania 41 weekend, specifically during The Collective event, which will see promotions like GCW and FSW host WWE ID tournament matches. The Women's WWE ID Title tournament will be a round-robin tournament. One opening-round match will take place on April 16 during The Collective, as Marcus Mathers will take on Sam Halloway in a No DQ match. GCW's tournament matches will take place on April 16, while FSW's tournament matches will take place on April 18.

WWE ID is a new program WWE implemented to supplement the developmental program, which puts independent wrestlers on a circuit of preferred schools and promotions where the talent can hone their skills before being signed by WWE proper. The wrestlers also receive a stipend. The program was bolstered by the addition of "WWE Evolve," which is WWE's first program to air on Tubi, which showcases developmental talent and WWE ID stars, overseen by former EVOLVE promoter Gabe Sapolsky.