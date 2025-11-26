Fallon Henley Wins WWE Women's Speed Title At NXT Gold Rush

After Sol Ruca had to vacate the championship due to injury back on October 28 and a tournament for the gold was announced, Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley defeated Ruca's tag team partner, Zaria, in the final to become the new Women's Speed Champion on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT: Gold Rush."

While Henley was accompanied to the ring by Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reed, Zaria was on her own. She cost Ruca her match against Blake Monroe last week during the first night of "Gold Rush" when she threw in the towel for her partner. Ruca was attempting to regain the Women's North American Championship that she had Zaria defend on her behalf, but she lost the gold to Monroe at Halloween Havoc.

Zaria and Henley locked up to start off the bout and Henley attempted to get both a quick submission, then a fall on Zaria. The pair then traded quick pinfall attempts with Zaria attempting to overpower her opponent. She locked in a Texas Cloverleaf on Henley with just over two minutes left on the clock, but Henley got to the ropes. With 40 seconds left, Henley attempted a flying cross body off the top, but was caught. She countered with a DDT and Zaria kicked out with 13 seconds left to go. The clocked ticked down to zero and "NXT" General Manager Ava came out to announce that a new Women's Speed Champion would be crowned via sudden death.

The women battled back and forth as the match rolled on. Zaria hit Henley with a spear and she rolled out of the ring to her stablemates and Zaria crashed into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Henley hit a Shining Wizard, then a leg drop to get the win and become Women's Speed Champion.