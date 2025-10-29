NXT's Sol Ruca Vacates WWE Speed Women's Title, Tournament Set

Sol Ruca is now titleless after vacating the WWE Women's Speed Championship on "WWE NXT."

Three days removed from losing the NXT Women's North American Championship by proxy at "NXT" Halloween Havoc, an injured Ruca appeared backstage on "NXT" alongside her ally Zaria and "NXT" General Manager Ava. Given that Ruca's doctor expressed uncertainty regarding her in-ring return, Ava offered Ruca the option to relinquish her remaining title — the WWE Women's Speed Championship — or allow someone to defend it for her, much like Zaria had Halloween Havoc. Ruca ultimately chose to vacate the respective title, citing her desire for the division to have a fighting champion.

Despite the circumstances, Ruca vowed to intently focus on her rehabilitation and subsequently regain both the Women's Speed and Women's North American Championship. Amidst her in-ring absence, a new Women's Speed Champion will be crowned, with a tournament to do so beginning next week on "NXT." As of writing, competitors in the tournament have yet to be revealed.

At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Zaria stepped up to defend the Women's North American Championship on behalf of Ruca after the blonde-haired star injured her knee during a tag match on "WWE SmackDown." Unfortunately for ZaRuca, Zaria's gesture proved to be unsuccessful as Blake Monroe planted her with a DDT to capture the title.

Ruca claimed the Women's Speed Title back in April by defeating Candice LeRae. In the same month, she secured the Women's NA Title at "NXT" Stand & Deliver after it was vacated by Stephanie Vaquer.