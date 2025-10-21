WWE Claims Sol Ruca Suffered Injury On SmackDown, Will Address Status On NXT Tonight

Last week, WWE was dealt an unfortunate blow when WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was revealed to have suffered a shoulder injury, leading to him being written off TV and vacating his championship last night on "Raw." Unfortunately, it appears Rollins isn't the only champion to be dealing with an injury that could force them to relinquish the title while they are on the sidelines.

On a post previewing tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" on WWE's official website, it was revealed that Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca would be on hand tonight after she, according to WWE's description, suffered an injury wrestling on "SmackDown." Shortly thereafter, Ruca posted a video from her X account, explaining that "due to some recent occurrences," she would have to address the "NXT Universe" tonight. An hour later, Cory Hays of Bodyslam posted a video of "NXT" GM Ava confirming what Ruca said, and that she would be joining Ruca in the ring tonight for her announcement.

See ya tonight ⚡️💀🌴 pic.twitter.com/LUEv7Wj9WV — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) October 21, 2025

NXT General Manager Ava will be in the ring with Sol Ruca as she addresses the NXT Universe tonight on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ehc03hY2Gz — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) October 21, 2025

Ruca and tag team partner Zaria were on "SmackDown" to challenge Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, coming up short after Ruca was distracted by rival Blake Monroe, allowing Flair to target Ruca's knee. Due to the nature of the finish, it is unclear if Ruca actually did suffer an injury during the course of the match, or if the injury is part of an angle to build towards her match with Monroe, currently set for Halloween Havoc on October 25.

If Ruca has suffered a legitimate injury, it will be the second time she has been forced out of action for an extended period of time. She had previously ruptured her ACL in April 2023, an injury that forced her to miss eleven months of action before she was able to return in March 2024.