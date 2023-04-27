Rising WWE NXT Star Sol Ruca Reportedly Out Of Action With Torn ACL

Sol Ruca has been a standout performer on the "WWE NXT" brand in recent months. However, it appears that the up-and-coming wrestler is now set to spend some time on the sidelines. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Ruca has torn her ACL, which means she could be out of action for up to nine months. Ruca was seemingly written off television on this past Tuesday's Spring Breakin' episode of "NXT" after she was attacked by a mystery individual backstage. The news comes after it was recently reported that there was currently a large wave of injuries in WWE.

Ruca signed for WWE in March 2022. Three months after signing with the promotion, the former University of Oregon athlete successfully teamed up with Solo Sikoa against Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton in her first-ever match at an "NXT" house show. Ruca would make her WWE television debut on the July 15, 2022, episode of "NXT Level Up," losing to Kiana James in a singles match. The 23-year-old stepped into the ring for her first televised bout on the "NXT" brand two months later, picking up a victory against Amari Miller.

Ruca continued to impress as she performed across "NXT" programming. She received significant praise in December 2022 after debuting a new finishing move on "NXT Level Up" that saw her perform a backflip off the turnbuckles and deliver a cutter on the way down. WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque even tweeted about the finisher, indicating that Ruca's future was bright in the company. Ruca's most recent match saw her and Dani Palmer successfully overcome Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend during a non-televised "NXT" event on April 14.