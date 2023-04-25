WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Live Coverage - Two Title Bouts, Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley Vs. Brooks Jensen & Kiana James

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin' on April 25, 2023, coming to you live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Carmelo Hayes will be putting his "NXT" Championship on the line against Grayson Waller in his first defense. Waller earned his spot in the match after defeating Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Duke Hudson in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contender's Match two weeks ago before getting into a heated exchange of words with Hayes last week during "The Grayson Waller Effect".

Another title is set to be defended tonight, as "NXT" Women's titleholder Indi Hartwell collides with Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Bout. Hartwell extended the opportunity to Perez last week following her match with Zoey Stark as a means of showing her respect to the former "NXT" Women's Champion. Stratton interrupted the encounter between the pair and voiced her desire to receive a shot at the title, to which Hartwell granted her the chance.

Tensions between Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James have been on the rise over the past few weeks as a result of Henley and Briggs voicing their disapproval of the relationship between James and Jensen. Henley has brought up questions regarding whether or not James is using Jensen for a more nefarious reason, as well as pointed out her recent fishy behavior. Tonight, the four individuals look to settle their differences in the squared circle as Briggs and Henley join forces to take on Jensen and James in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Pretty Deadly are also set to square off Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in the first ever Trunk Match, with the objective of the contest being that the first team to get their opponents in the back of a trunk of a car and close it emerges victorious. The two teams have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks, dating back to an encounter they had during "NXT" Stand & Deliver at the beginning of the month.

Additionally, Andre Chase looks for retribution against Bron Breakker after Breakker interrupted the aforementioned Duke Hudson's MVP ceremony a couple of weeks ago. Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria also have a score to settle with one another after Valkyria challenged Jade to the bout last week due the recent opinions Jade has expressed about the "NXT" Women's division.