Carmella And Over A Dozen Other WWE Talent Currently Dealing With Injuries

WWE is reportedly dealing with an "unusually high amount of injuries and medical absences" at the moment. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Carmella, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Robert Roode, and Aliyah are all currently sidelined on the main roster. Meanwhile on "WWE NXT," Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Blair Davenport, Nikkita Lyons, Roderick Strong, Sanga, Yulisa Lyon, and various other WWE Performance Center trainees are all ruled out of action. The report notes that the majority of wrestlers who are dealing with problems right now are mainly from developmental.

At present, the in-ring future of Big E is still undetermined after he broke his neck on "WWE SmackDown" last year. The New Day member recently revealed that he is due to sit down with his doctors to discuss the results of his latest scans. Meanwhile, Orton is considered to be "nowhere close" to returning to action after undergoing fusion surgery following a serious back injury. Roode's in-ring future is also currently unknown after he underwent neck fusion surgery in December 2022. Kingston and Ciampa are also two other wrestlers who have been under the knife to fix their respective injuries.

Elsewhere, Styles has been on the sidelines since breaking his ankle late last year. In Wyatt's case, he's allegedly dealing with an undisclosed physical issue, while Gargano has reportedly re-aggravated a recent shoulder. Rousey is currently dealing with an arm injury that seemingly restricted her physicality during the women's WrestleMania Showcase tag match at WrestleMania 39. And it's been a long road for Aliyah as she has been out of action since September 2022. The status of Carmella and McIntyre is currently unknown.