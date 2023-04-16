Johnny Gargano Reportedly Absent Due To Injury

After an impressive victory over Grayson Waller at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 1, many fans were excited to see what was next for Johnny Gargano. Unfortunately, now more than two weeks out from the premium live event, the WWE Universe has yet to see Gargano appear on programming since then. A new report explains why.

According to Fightful Select, Gargano has re-aggravated a recent shoulder injury. Gargano originally sustained the injury during a WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 30. That night, Gargano partnered with Dexter Lumis in a tag team bout against Baron Corbin and The Miz. WWE announcer Kevin Patrick later revealed that the former "NXT" Champion suffered a "grade-2 AC it sprain."

Gargano returned to action in late January for the Men's Royal Rumble, but after that, his follow-up matches only exacerbated the injury. In light of his worsening condition, Gargano continued to perform, competing in 11 matches in March. Heading into "NXT" Stand & Deliver, Gargano's shoulder had reportedly been "severely hampered," leaving him to predominantly wrestle with one arm.

Like with the initial damage, WWE officials hope Gargano can recuperate with physical therapy, instead of surgery. The timeline for his return has not been disclosed. The creative direction for Gargano also remains unknown, but before he stepped up to face Waller, Gargano teased that "NXT" Stand & Deliver would be his final appearance in "NXT." As such, it seems probable that Gargano will resume his duties on the main roster. With the WWE Draft right around the corner, Gargano's next moves will likely be unveiled soon.