Johnny Gargano Implies His Match At Stand & Deliver Will Mark His Final Appearance In WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano was a big part of "NXT" during the black and gold era, and he'll return to face Grayson Waller at today's Stand & Deliver event. The match will allow Gargano to get some payback on Waller, who attacked him during his final "NXT" appearance in 2021. However, the highly anticipated bout might be the last time that Gargano steps into an "NXT" ring.

During a recent interview with Busted Open, Gargano implied that his time in "NXT" will be over following this weekend's premium live event. According to the "WWE Raw" star, he's wanted to resolve his business with Waller since he returned to the company, and he's looking forward to performing for the fans once again. Returning to his old stomping grounds has been wonderful for him, but the show will probably be his last now that he's been promoted to the main roster.

"To come back to NXT and have that moment, hear that crowd, and have it be a complete surprise. Say what you want about the Garganos, the Garganos can keep a secret. No one knows when we're showing up anywhere. To have that moment again really filled my heart with much joy. It's an amazing thing and I'm very excited for Stand & Deliver to get one more TakeOver event under my belt and wrap my story up the right way."

While Gargano hasn't ruled out returning to the developmental brand down the line, he told Busted Open that Stand & Deliver appears to be "the end of [his] story in NXT."