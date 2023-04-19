Big E Provides Update On His Neck Injury Following One-Year Scans

It's now been over a year since WWE star Ettore "Big E" Ewen suffered a serious fracture in his neck during a match on "WWE SmackDown," and so far, there's no set timeline on when fans can expect to see the New Day member back in the ring. Ewen, appearing on the "Battleground Podcast," recently provided an update on his recovery process.

"It's just a complicated fracture," Ewen said. "I broke my C1 in two places — a Jefferson fracture is what it's called. It just takes a little more time to heal." The WWE star stated that he'd just completed a new set of scans with his doctors, and is now waiting to sit down with them and figure out what comes next in terms of his recovery. Ewen had previously stated that he wasn't completely sure that he would ever be cleared to wrestle again, but the former WWE Champion seemed to have some added confidence in that regard.

"From my perspective, ... I feel great," Ewen continued. "I have no function issues, no pain issues. I've been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. Just feeling great. ... It's just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis."

While Ewen doesn't yet have a firm answer on when he'll be able to get back inside a wrestling ring, the WWE star has been staying busy in the interim. Along with playing a key role in the company's "Next In Line" program to recruit college athletes, it was recently announced that Ewen will act as the MC for the USFL's Michigan Panthers for the entirety of their upcoming season.