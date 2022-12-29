AJ Styles Apparently Injured At WWE Live Event

AJ Styles apparently suffered a lower leg and/or ankle injury at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania Thursday night.

According to fans who attended the WWE house show, a six-man match pitting The O.C. (Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) against Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) was abruptly stopped after the referee threw up the dreaded "X" sign. As seen in the video below, Styles was helped to the back after being tended to by WWE medical personnel. As per F4WOnline, the injury occurred after Styles "did a spot over the top rope to the outside." The likes of "Michin" Mia Yim, Anderson, and Gallows had a rather worried look as Styles remained on the mat for several minutes holding his Achilles and/or lower leg as he grimaced in pain.

Damn not liking this, one of the refs gave up the X for @AJStylesOrg hope he is okay! #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/nrdBh8BUG7 — The BadGuy from ElSamplerPod (@jjelsamplerpod) December 30, 2022

As part of WWE's ongoing Holiday Tour leg of live events, Styles was scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins in a steel cage match at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, December 30. It appears WWE could be forced to alter the card owing to Styles' apparent injury.

WWE has yet to issue a statement on Styles' injury status, and there's no update on "The Phenomenal One" from either Karl Anderson or Doc Gallows. However, Mia Yim tweeted, "Thank you Hershey, PA! Toronto, we coming #TheOC" shortly after Thursday's show, which could be perceived as a positive sign from The O.C. camp. One fan even asked Yim for an update on Styles' injury, but "Michin" had yet to offer an update.

As part of the same WWE Holiday Tour, Styles, Anderson, and Yim defeated Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley in a six-person match in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. Prior to the series of live events, Styles was seen on WWE television in a match against Sami Zayn on the December 19 "Raw" episode.

Styles has been relatively healthy over the past few years, except for a shoulder injury he suffered at the 2020 Royal Rumble courtesy of a spear from Edge. The 45-year-old wrestler also missed a two-week stretch in November 2021 due to a "non-injury medical issue."