AJ Styles and Omos lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to RK-Bro at WWE Crown Jewel. Since then, Omos has been at RAW working towards getting the titles back from RK-Bro while also dealing with The Dirty Dawgs and the Street Profits, all with Styles not be his side.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Styles has been out these past few weeks with a “non-injury medical issue”. There were no other details beyond that.

On last night’s episode of RAW, Omos came out during the Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs match. Omos’ distraction was enough to help Ziggler pick up the win for his team. Omos then threw Montez Ford over the barricade. After that, he confronted RAW Tag Champs Riddle and Randy Orton.

Omos has yet to have a match on his own since Crown Jewel, and Styles has rarely been mentioned on TV.

