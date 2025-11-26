WWE NXT Gold Rush Week Two Results 11/25 - Four Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Gold Rush Week Two on November 25, 2025, coming to you from The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

After retaining the TNA Knockouts World Championship against M By Elegance at TNA Turning Point on November 14, Kelani Jordan will be putting her title on the line as she defends against Jordynne Grace and TNA star Lei Ying Lee. Jordan emerged victorious against Lee at TNA Victory Road on September 26 to win the then-vacant Knockouts World Championship, while tensions between Jordan and Grace have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks as Grace has had her eye on regaining the Knockouts World Championship.

After Sol Ruca was forced to vacate the title a couple of weeks back due to injury, a new WWE Women's Speed Champion will be crowned tonight as Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence collides with Ruca's ally Zaria in a match set to have a five minute time limit. Although Ruca has now recovered from injury and challenged Blake Monroe for the Women's North American Championship last Tuesday at Week One of Gold Rush, Zaria threw in the towel for Ruca to forfeit the match on her behalf out of concern that she was pushing herself too hard back from her injury.

With Jacy Jayne dethroning Tatum Paxley as NXT Women's Championship at Week One of Gold Rush and the aforementioned Henley challenging for the Women's Speed Championship, Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid looks to get her hands on some gold of her own when she challenges Kendal Grey for the EVOLVE Women's Championship. Grey has been EVOLVE Women's Champion for 64 days and counting, with her last televised defense coming on the October 28 episode of "NXT" when she retained against Lash Legend.

Jackson Drake will be putting the EVOLVE Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Cappuccino Jones at Wrestling Federation of America's ID Showcase event on October 24 when he defends against Sean Legacy. This will mark Legacy's first time wrestling on "NXT" since coming up short to "WWE SmackDown" star Axiom on October, while it will be Drake's first match on the show since he and his Vanity Project stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor came up short to Ricky Saints in a Gauntlet Match on the July 8 edition of the show.

As tensions have continued to be on the rise between them over the course of the last several weeks, Trick Williams and Myles Borne look to put their issues to rest when they face one another in singles competition. After Williams interrupted a verbal confrontation between the aforementioned Saints and Oba Femi ahead of their NXT Championship match at Deadline last Tuesday, Borne blindsided Williams out of nowhere when he hit him with a chair and vowed to be the victor of the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Additionally, reigning Intercontinental Champion John Cena will be revealing who he has chosen to compete in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges at "NXT" Deadline on December 6 after "NXT" General Manager Ava had announced her decision to allow him to do so last Tuesday.