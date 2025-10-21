WWE NXT Deadline 2025 PLE Date & Location Reportedly Revealed

With "NXT's" Halloween Havoc PLE set to take place on October 25, it leaves only one more major event for the WWE's third brand this year; Deadline. Since its inaugural event back in 2022, Deadline has served as "NXT's" big end of the year show, commonly built around the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge, a multi-person match where the winner wins a future NXT or NXT Women's Championship match. But with a little less than two months to go, little news about where Deadline could take place was revealed.

That has changed today. Fightful Select reports that Deadline will be held out of San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 6, according to internal WWE documents. The report was unable to confirm a venue at this time; venues in San Antonio include the Frost Bank Center, home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, the Freeman Coliseum, which hosted NXT TakeOver: San Antonio back in January 2017, and the Boeing Center in Tech Point, which has previously hosted TNA Victory Road 2024, and is the site for this Wednesday's tapings of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision."

If true, this would be the first time Deadline has taken place west of Minnesota. The first Deadline was held in WWE's Performance Center in Orlando back in 2022, while the 2023 and 2024 editions took place in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Minneapolis, Minnesota respectively. Given the time period between now and the show, no matches have been announced or built to, though it is anticipated that the aforementioned Iron Survivor challenge will make it's return to the PLE.