WWE Announces Details For NXT's Halloween Havoc 2025

WWE, under TKO Group Holdings, has scheduled two major "NXT" events for fall 2025.

No Mercy is set for Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while the return of Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Both events will showcase top "NXT" talent, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, North American Champion Ethan Page, Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams, among others.

Tickets for both events go on sale Wednesday, August 27, at 10am local time via Seatgeek.com for No Mercy and Ticketmaster.com for Halloween Havoc. An exclusive presale begins Tuesday, August 26, at 10am local time, using the code WWETIX on both platforms, running until 11:59pm local time.

"Halloween Havoc" began in 1989 under WCW, becoming a fan-favorite event known for its spooky themes and memorable matches, like the 1997 Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Eddie Guerrero classic. Acquired by WWE in 2001, it was revived for "NXT" in 2020, and has been an annual event ever since.

Additionally, a special "NXT" event, "Homecoming," is planned for Tuesday, September 16, at Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. This marks a return to the venue, which hosted "NXT" episodes from 2012 to 2020 as part of a WWE-Full Sail partnership. The event will air live on The CW at 8pm ET.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 27, at 10am ET via www.etix.com, with a presale starting Tuesday, August 26, at 10am ET, using the code WWETIX, valid until 11:59pm ET.

