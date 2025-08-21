WWE NXT Bringing No Mercy PLE To Fort Lauderdale

"WWE NXT's" premium live event schedule is nearing it's closing stretch for 2025, with Heatwave kicking things off Sunday night. Now, you can add No Mercy to "NXT's" fall calendar, as POST Wrestling reports the PLE will take place at Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, September 27.

That date makes No Mercy will the first fully "NXT" PLE since April not scheduled on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view — Battleground went head-to-head with Double or Nothing in May, Great American Bash went head-to-head against All In: Texas in July, and the upcoming Heatwave PLE takes place on the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, though the two shows may not overlap. Instead, AEW's September PPV, All Out, will be opposed by new WWE main roster PLE Wrestlepalooza, the promotion's first PLE to air on ESPN platforms. No Mercy has been an annual "NXT" PLE airing on Peacock since 2023; while this year's event takes place after Wrestlepalooza, it will air on Peacock, as will subsequent "NXT" PLEs through March 2026, per a new deal between the streaming service and WWE.

Naturally, the No Mercy 2025 card is far from finalized, and it remains to be seen who will be holding the NXT Championship after Oba Femi puts it on the line at Heatwave against Je'Von Evans. It seems likely the show will continue to utilize TNA Wrestling talent and perhaps include matches for TNA titles; the reigning Knockouts World Champion, for example, is NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, who defends her Knockouts title at Heatwave against two TNA stars.