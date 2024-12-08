WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Three Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

Listen, I run on Tiffy Time just as much as the next girl does, but I can't justify her appearing during a backstage segment on Deadline 2024.

In between matches on Saturday's Deadline event, Tiffany Stratton came to the back to talk to Ava Raine. Stratton reminded that, as Miss Money in the Bank, she is not limited to any one show (which, honestly, might be the case for all Superstars soon), before teasing a cash-in on the..."NXT" Women's Championship? You mean the "NXT" Women's Championship she's already held once before? She has the opportunity use her Money in the Bank contract to cash in on any women's title that she wants, no questions asked, and she is using it for a championship on a developmental show that she's already held? Make it make sense.

Okay, before the keyboard warriors go to the comments, I do want to clarify some things. Yes, I know that Stratton was there partially for the hometown girl pop. She made that very clear when she told Raine, to her face, that she was from Minnesota, so I'm not that dull. Yes, I can imagine that Stratton's backstage promo was done in order to tease an appearance on the upcoming January 7 episode of "NXT: New Years' Evil." It makes sense; Stratton is one of the most beloved young talent in the company, so when you combine the promise of a home state pop with the tease of an appearance on a future episode of "NXT," there is not a good reason for not putting her on the show.

It makes perfect business sense. I still don't like it. Can't take that away from me.

Granted, this is more of a strong dislike than a full blown Hate — a pet peeve versus a major ire, let's say. I just think that Stratton is doing plenty on her side of the main roster, and teasing an "NXT" appearance for ratings while pandering to Minnesotans for a hometown pop is beneath her. She just advanced to the semifinals of the Women's United States Championship tournament (where she got her hometown pop, mind you). She is embroiled in a storyline that constantly beckons viewers to wonder just when she will betray Nia Jax. Stratton is booked and busy, and while I support her working overtime to collect a check, I do think that she is doing a bit too much for not a lot of return. This has nothing to do with her ongoing storylines.

I implore WWE to advertise "New Years' Evil" in a more substantial way, especially with the amazing "NXT" women's division they have. Nobody is running to buy tickets to "New Years' Evil" because Stratton might show up. Have a Battle Royale, slap a stipulation on the "NXT" Women's Championship match, have another grudge match! WWE has so many capable women at their disposal, so it feels weird to have Stratton tease an appearance on a brand she has nothing to do with.

Written by Angeline Phu