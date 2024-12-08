Lola Vice Puts Jaida Parker To Sleep, Wins WWE NXT Underground Match At Deadline

On the December 3 episode of "NXT," Jaida Parker claimed she didn't need a brick to knock out Lola Vice. On Saturday's episode of "NXT Deadline," Vice proved the opposition wrong as she put Parker to sleep to remain undefeated in Underground Matches.

From the moment the match started, Parker and Vice could not be separated. The two took their brawl to the outside quickly, with Vice sending Parker over towards the announce table, just to be pushed into the apron by her opponent.

A terrified hush fell over The Armory as Vice attempted a Spinning Backfist onto Parker on the outside. Parker ducked in the nick of time, and the impact of Vice's wrist whacking against the steel ring post echoed throughout Minneapolis. Ever the opportunist, Parker quickly targeted Vice's wrist by crushing it in between her body and the apron before taking Vice back into the ring to further abuse the injured appendage. The spectators on the outside of the ropeless ring roared with boos as Parker used both Vice's own martial arts glove and taekwondo belt to further lay waste to her opponent's shattered wrist.

Things unraveled for Parker when she retrieved a brick from underneath the ring, eager to relive her Hardcore Match victory against Vice. Vice brought herself to her feet and took advantage of her distracted opponent by intercepting her with another Spinning Backfist. Vice fought through the pain to cinch in various submissions on her opponent before an Anaconda Vice finally put Parker to sleep.

There have been three Underground Matches in NXT history, and Vice remains the sole winner of all of them. She defeated Natalya at the first-ever Underground Match at NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 and continued the momentum with a victory over MMA compatriot Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground 2024.