WWE Star Lola Vice Opens Up About NXT Underground Opponent Natalya

With Shayna Baszler in her corner, the up-and-coming Lola Vice picked up a massive victory over industry veteran Natalya on the April 30 episode of "WWE NXT." This wasn't just an ordinary singles encounter, though, as it was conducted under "NXT" Underground rules, in which wins can only be obtained by knockout, submission, or TKO. During a recent interview with "Under The Ring," Vice reflected back on her intense face-off with "The Queen of Harts."

"First of all, it was such an honor to be able to fight against her," Vice said. "She's such a legend and what we do, especially for women. I didn't expect it to be what it was, and then when I got in there, it just felt like a fight. Natalya brought it. She brought out the best of me, and I believe the same to her, but we just gave it all in there. Thankfully, I got the win. I knew I was going to knock her out, but it was definitely different than what I expected."

In the weeks following her match against Natalya, Vice pivoted to a feud with her now former mentor — Shayna Baszler. Similar to her clash with Natalya, Vice emerged victorious in her battle with Baszler, which culminated in another Underground match at the 2024 "NXT" Battleground premium live event.

Vice, real name Valerie Loureda, first joined WWE in the summer of 2022 after boasting a 4-1 record in the mixed martial arts world, specifically Bellator. Since then, Vice has established herself as a regular fixture on the "NXT" brand, notably winning the 2023 Women's Breakout tournament.

