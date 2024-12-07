WWE SmackDown 12/06/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

You would be forgiven for assuming that Elektra Lopez was going to do next to nothing to contribute to Friday's Women's United States Championship tournament match. After all, when she's performing next to Naomi, a veritable icon in the women's wrestling world, and Tiffany Stratton, who is the future of WWE's women's division, it is incredibly easy for someone like Lopez to fall through the cracks of the match. The good news: Lopez absolutely blew out any preconceived notions of her inexperience out of the water with her performance in Friday's triple threat. The bad news: Lopez proved, in a single match, that she is being given fewer opportunities than she deserves.

Lopez's booking woes can be traced back to her "NXT" days, where she mainly served as a pretty face on WWE's developmental show. She truly started to show her inner wrestling fire when she became embroiled in a intense (albeit short-lived) feud with former ally Lola Vice towards the end of her "NXT" run. Unfortunately, Lopez took the loss in that feud and moved to the main roster to become the full-time valet for Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. Ever since, she has been little more than, again, a pretty face.

Not this week.

Am I saying Lopez is the best wrestler on the roster? No; there were some timing issues that really prevented her from delivering an immaculate product. However, I am saying that Friday's in-ring performance and her history of booking don't add up. It is clear that she has improved a lot in the ring since her "NXT" days, and yet she is still reduced to a, frankly, useless valet for a lower mid-card faction. She was absolutely explosive in the early goings of Friday's match, shocking Minneapolis when she pulled out a modified version of the Blue Thunder Bomb to dash both Naomi and Stratton's Women's US Championship dreams (and she would've won if it weren't for a pin break-up). Lopez has a lot to learn, yes, but she held her own with a wrestling veteran and one of the hottest young stars WWE has had in a while. Why is she not being put in the ring?

I think Lopez's performance Friday night warrants a re-evaluation of her position within WWE. She has provided probable cause — if not outright proof — that she deserves to be involved in more in-ring activity, beyond her interfering ways as a heel valet. If anything, she's charmed me more in this match than she ever has as a manager for Legado Del Fantasma. In a performance medium so dominated by men, there is merit to adding just another female star to regularly scheduled programming. While I don't think there's much point in clumping her in with Nia Jax, as WWE is doing with Candice LeRae, I do think that a separate feud involving her would be a great opportunity to add more diversity to WWE's programming. Elektra Lopez deserves more than what she's getting, without question.

Written by Angeline Phu