AEW Dynamite - 12/4/2024: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

On Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," Penelope Ford and Anna Jay had a cute lock-up to end their rivalry, and that was literally the only part of the women's segments I didn't hate. Even then, it is kind of odd to me to end a years-long feud on some random weekly television show with no stipulation, but hey, Mercedes Mone needs someone to defend her TBS Championship against, and I guess Jay is next in line.

While I'm supportive of a Jay push, I do have my criticisms with the way they are handling the TBS Champion's next challenger. Aside from the fact that Jay has done nothing to deserve a championship match against Mone this early, there is just no way that Mone is going to drop that title to an up-and-comer like Jay; Mone made that very clear when she demeaned Jay for her lack of industry experience. Sure, there was little chance that Kris Statlander or Queen Aminata were going to beat her for the title either, but it kind of feels like Jay was thrust into this challenger role just to give Mone something to do at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming." This can be forgiven with a strong build admittedly, but Jay and Mone's clumsy post-match promo and clash left little to be optimistic about. With only a week to go until "Winter is Coming," there is little they can do to pull this feud together, and I'm afraid we'll have to sit through another TBS title let-down.

Shortly after, Renee Paquette attempted to interview the AEW Women's World Champion. I say "attempted," because Paquette nearly walked out of the interview two seconds in, and the segment screeched to a halt as May attempted to reel her interviewer back in. May then proclaimed that women's wrestling — not just the AEW women's division — was "dead and buried," which is a strong claim when women's wrestling is thriving literally anywhere but Tony Khan's promotion. Not only was it wrong, but it was a gross overgeneralization. By the time Mina Shirakawa showed up to cut a just-fine promo, I was completely clocked out. This segment just did nothing to hype up their upcoming title match on whatever upcoming episode of "Dynamite" they're fighting at.

I am literally begging AEW to put some more spice into the women's division, because while women's wrestling may not be "dead and buried," their women's division certainly is. They have these great champions, yes, but they are so many leagues above the competition, that it's hard to get invested in any feuds they do. Their opponents slowly get buried in favor of "strong" champions. As such, the cycle of subpar women's wrestling on AEW programming continues, and nobody wins. What was probably a fed line to Mariah May is unfortunately a disturbingly accurate way to describe the state of AEW's women's division.

Written by Angeline Phu