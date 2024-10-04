Update On AEW Dynamite Commentator Taz Following Injury Angle

Ahead of the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," the promotion announced that ECW legend Taz was attacked in the parking lot, which the veteran would go on to corroborate in a post later. During the show, Hook had a very brief backstage interview with Renee Paquette, in which the star was visibly upset and made his intentions clear to take revenge on whoever hurt his father.

Dave Meltzer inquired about the injury in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," noting that the attack was kayfabe, as most fans likely surmised, but that Taz is legitimately going in for surgery. According to Meltzer, the cover story was created in order to write Taz off television because he's set to get full knee replacement surgery. It's been common knowledge that Taz has been struggling with his knees for years, and Meltzer noted that AEW sources revealed Taz has been struggling to walk around backstage, and that his wife finally pushed him to get his knees looked at.

Taz was last seen on television when Hook officially retired the FTW Championship, handing it back to his father. The move was notably praised by Taz's fellow ECW alum Bully Ray, who described the segment as a full circle moment. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully additionally noted that while he was happy with the segment, the FTW Championship has no place in professional wrestling unless it's on Taz's shoulder. Now, without the FTW Championship and without his father, AEW has an opportunity to show fans exactly what Hook is capable of, and hopefully elevate the star high enough to capture gold unrelated to Taz's legendary legacy.

