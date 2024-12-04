Netflix Exec Addresses Potential Streaming Issues For Upcoming WWE Raw Debut

WWE's big move to Netflix is just weeks away, as "WWE Raw" will make its debut on the streaming platform on January 6. The show will take place at the state of the art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and is set to be one of the biggest nights in WWE history, that is if everything goes according to plan. Netflix recently had buffering issues during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event that left some WWE fans worried about their experience watching "Raw" in 2025. However, while speaking with Deadline, Netflix CCO Bala Bajaria claims that they are ready to improve on what boxing fans saw just a few weeks ago.

"Whenever we do live events, we want it to go smoothly for every single one of our members. That's really important, also, to put it in perspective, it was 65 million concurrent streams, right? It was a very successful night. A lot of people [watched], the scale was very big, which is great. There's a lot of interest in it. We expected a big number, for sure. It was a big number. But again, you don't know, and you can't learn these things until you do them so you take a big swing. Our teams and our engineers are amazing, moved super quickly, and stabilized it, and many of the members had it back up and running pretty quickly."

Bajaria closed by saying that everyone at Netflix is ready and excited to welcome WWE onto their platform, which then led WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque to give his opinion on the worries. Levesque asserted that if 65 million people tune in on January 6, he won't mind if the show blinks every once in a while.

