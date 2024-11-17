Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Netflix Streaming Issues During Paul/Tyson Fight

On November 15, Netflix hosted the highly-anticipated professional boxing match between former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, with the latter emerging victorious via a unanimous decision. Not all viewers were able to watch the fight, however, as Netflix experienced a number of connectivity and buffering issues throughout the live stream. Naturally, this raised concerns amongst fans that "WWE Raw" could potentially face the same fate once it moves to Netflix in January. A new report has provided an update on whether this concern has also extended to WWE officials.

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials have been promised that the buffering and connectivity problems would be kept to a minimum when its flagship show joins the Netflix streaming platform. One executive further added that if the company ever reached the same amount as traffic as Tyson vs. Paul, that it would be a "good problem" to have.

On January 6, "WWE Raw" will officially make its move off of cable television and on to Netflix in a deal reportedly worth $5 billion across 10 years, though Netflix can exercise an opt out clause after five. As indicated in the initial announcement, the red brand will exclusively broadcast on Netflix in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America, with more countries set to be added over time.

Despite "Raw" coming to a new platform, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque previously stated that it will still remain a WWE product, just with the volume turned up. Elsewhere, Levesque confirmed that the red brand will have a lack of censorship beginning in 2025.