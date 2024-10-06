WWE CCO Triple H Discusses Potential Production Changes After Raw Moves To Netflix

A hot topic on the minds of fans is what "WWE Raw" will look like when WWE's flagship show of more than 30 years moves to Netflix in January 2025, beginning a 10-year, $5 billion deal with the streaming service. Netflix also has the option to opt out after 5 years, or to extend an additional 10 years.

At the "Bad Blood Press Conference," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about production changes that could occur when "Raw" moves to Netflix. "Here's the cool thing about what we do: slightly different from a lot of other sports, a lot of other sports somebody like Netflix picks them up and then somebody has to produce that content because the other sport doesn't produce the content; we're turnkey." Triple H said. "We do everything we do and then we just deliver the product; they turn on the signal, we deliver it out. I think it's one of the key 'wonderful' things about WWE, that not everybody is in that place."

Triple H acknowledged that Netflix is giving WWE an incredible canvas to paint on, but noted that it is still going to be a WWE product, just with the volume turned up. The WWE Hall of Famer is also excited with the opportunity of viewership expansion that Netflix allows them to have that they did not before. "When we do that, hit all of the U.S. with "Raw," but then with "Raw," with "[WWE] SmackDown," with "[WWE] NXT," and with all the PLEs, hit 80% of the globe starting on January 6 where we were strong in all those places, and now with Netflix it just goes to another level. So, the one thing I can say is: we're working intently on that and putting a lot of hard work into, but I'm so excited about the opportunity of what that presents for us and where we're going to go with it so, wait and see but it's going to be awesome."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.