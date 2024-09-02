WWE NXT No Mercy 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There are good matches in the wrestling business. As you will see from the rest of my colleague's esteemed opinions, there were plenty of good matches on Sunday's card alone. However, there are only a few matches that you can use to fully immerse a non-wrestling fan into a wrestling match without little to no context. Nathan Frazer and Axiom's fight against Chase U for the NXT Tag Teram Championships was not only palatable and exciting to maintain the focus of someone not already engrossed in the product, but it featured several aspects of professional wrestling performance. It is not every day that you have such a variety of professional wrestling's aspects shown in a single segment (match and post-match), and it is even rarer that you see it be done well.

Ridge Holland is a controversial figure, and I'm not the biggest fan of him myself. However, you cannot deny that he played his role of the match's big, strong man very well. He absolutely flattened Frazer and Axiom at every turn, and it took both Frazer and Axiom to even put a dent in him. Holland — however imperfect he is — provided a great example of a hard hitting bruiser.

Frazer and Axiom's excellence cannot be understated. Their incredible athleticism was put on full display for the Denver crowd, and they showed the best WWE has to offer in the department of high-fliers and risk-takers. Axiom was very agile, and showed a good starting example into lucha libre wrestling; anyone who is unfamiliar with the style can see his performance and decide if that is something they're interested in, based on his performance alone. Frazer especially stood out, with his superb selling. Plus, a Shooting Star Press out of nowhere, just because he can — Frazer is a beast that is sure to captivate any watcher.

Chase U's post-match meltdown should also be applauded. You could show that faction's implosion to anyone unfamiliar with the craft, and they will quickly begin to understand the important of storyline and grudges in the professional wrestling artform. Thea Hail's performance especially portrays the dramatic nature of wrestling well.

It may be silly to love a match because it is a good entry point into wrestling, but perspective is key here. Sure, we are spoiled with better matches, but how many of those matches rely on intricate storylines and loads of context that the casual or novice watcher doesn't have time to sit through? If you are a rookie wrestling fan, matches with heavy story reliance might not be the most accessible. Matches that are technically brilliant are easier to digest, but still run the risk of boring someone unfamiliar with the brilliance behind their choreography. This was not the best match in the world, obviously, but it was palatable, diverse, and something that can be watched in vacuum, with no background knowledge. There is merit in having a match that could be someone's entry point into the business. Everyone involved earned that merit.

