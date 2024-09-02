Oba Femi Survives Tony D'Angelo, Keeps Men's North American Title At WWE NXT No Mercy

The ring shook with the sheer impact of Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo's title match at "WWE NXT: No Mercy." The Denver crowd came alive for the hard-hitting contest, and while D'Angelo put his best foot forward, Femi came out still the men's NXT North American Champion.

Femi wasted no time laying on heavy blow after heavy blow onto D'Angelo. Early into the offense, D'Angelo appeared to have hurt his ankle, and while "The Don" continued the match, his injury was made more apparent as time progressed. The Denver crowd and the "NXT" Universe at large collectively gasped, however, when D'Angelo kicked out of one of Femi's lethal powerbombs in the ending stages of the match. Per the commentary team, D'Angelo is the first to do this in Femi's NXT career. D'Angelo landed a successful spinebuster onto Femi immediately following, but was unable to capitalize. Femi reasserted his control over the contest, and finished D'Angelo by landing two Powerbombs in quick succession, with a sit-out powerbomb securing the victory.

The current status of D'Angelo's ankle is currently unknown. However, he was seen being consoled by The Family following his loss. Had he won his championship match tonight, the "NXT" North American Championship would have been his first singles accomplishment after his reign with the NXT Heritage Cup, which lasted 91 days before its conclusion at the hands of Charlie Dempsey.

Oba Femi has held the men's NXT North American Championship for 235 days, after he claimed the title in a chaotic Breakout Contract cash-in at Stand and Deliver 2024. He is quickly approaching Wes Lee's record for the longest single men's NXT North American Championship reign, which sits at 269 days. Femi's dominance also threatens Carmelo Hayes' record of the most combined days with the title, at 272 recorded days.