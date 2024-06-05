Wendy Choo Set For WWE NXT Return

The sweet dreams of "WWE NXT" appear to be no more as a vignette teases a new, nightmarish version of Wendy Choo.

During Tuesday's episode of "NXT," WWE showcased a video clip indicating the imminent resurgence of Wendy Choo. Dressed in her usual ensemble of fuzzy slips and a onesie, Choo can be seen presumably rising from her slumber to wash her face with water in a nearby bathroom sink. As the camera later pans to Choo's face, however, a noticeably darker aura is introduced, with Choo wearing dark eye makeup while she intensely stares into the mirror above the sink (before it dramatically shatters). The respective vignette ended with the announcement of Choo's return to "NXT" television, which will take place on the May 11 episode.

Choo's last "NXT" appearance took place on the February 28, 2023 episode of "NXT," where she was attacked by a mystery assailant — later revealed to be Blair Davenport — in the WWE Performance Center parking lot. Two months later, Choo returned to action for a quartet of matches on "NXT Level Up" before being sidelined once again with an undisclosed injury.

After nearly a year on the shelf, the 32-year-old laced up her boots for another "NXT Level Up" match, this time against newcomer Wren Sinclair, on April 30 (aired May 10). Choo's in-ring comeback would continue with a six-woman tag team victory over the likes of Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame, and Jazmyn Nyx at a recent "NXT" live event in Lakeland, Florida

