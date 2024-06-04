WWE NXT Live Coverage 6/4 - Jordynne Grace Faces Stevie Turner, NXT Heritage Cup On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 4, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Days before she challenges Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship at "NXT" Battleground on June 9, Jordynne Grace will be competing in a WWE ring for the first time since competing in the Women's Royal Rumble back in January as she collides with the returning Stevie Turner. To the surprise of many, Grace was revealed as Perez's new Number One Contender last week. When Turner voiced her frustrations with being dismissed and not being granted a title shot of her own to "NXT" General Manager Ava, Grace challenged her to a match after she walked in and heard her.

Tony D'Angelo of The Family will be putting the NXT Heritage Cup on the line for the first time since becoming titleholder as he defends against No Quarter Catch Crew's Damon Kemp. The issues between The Family and No Quarter Catch Crew have remained no secret over the course of the past few weeks, and have only intensified since D'Angelo dethroned Charlie Dempsey as Heritage Cup Champion on the May 14 edition of "NXT".

As tensions within Chase U continue to rise, Thea Hail will have to refocus her sights tonight as she goes head-to-head with Jazmyn Nyx. Nyx and her ally Jacy Jayne betrayed Hail a number of weeks ago, and Hail has seeked her retribution against both of them by defeating Nyx on the March 26 episode of "NXT" and defeating Jayne in a Six Woman Tag Team Match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April and a singles match at Night Two of Spring Breakin' later that same month.

Additionally, fans will be getting a peek into the "NXT" Underground match between Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler ahead of Battleground with an inside look.