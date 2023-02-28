WWE NXT Live Coverage (02/28) - North American Title Open Challenge, Carmelo Hayes Vs. Tyler Bate, Meiko Satomura Vs. Zoey Stark And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on February 8, 2023!

Following his successful title defense of the North American Championship against Von Wagner on the February 14 episode of "NXT", Wes Lee will be issuing another open challenge for his title tonight. Tony D'Angelo looked to answer the call for the initial open challenge, but was attacked on the ramp by Wagner, who then took his place.

Speaking of the North American Championship, former two time titleholder Carmelo Hayes will collide with Tyler Bate for the first time in singles competition. Hayes and Bate have both made it no secret that they have had their eye on Bron Breakker's "NXT" Championship over the past few weeks.

After blindsiding her former Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jayne last week, Gigi Dolin has something on her mind she wants to share with the "NXT" Universe. Jayne turned on Dolin during a special episode of "Ding Dong, Hello!" a couple of weeks ago, hitting her with a superkick and sending her crashing through the door on the show's set.

Indus Sher scored a massive win over The Creed Brothers on the January 31 edition of "NXT", and tonight, they look to keep their luck going as they go head-to-head with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Additionally, Meiko Satomura will be squaring off with Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship at "Roadblock" on March 7, but before she does, she will be going one-on-one with Zoey Stark tonight. Elsewhere in the women's division, rising star Sol Ruca will be squaring off with Elektra Lopez. The two women have come face-to-face in both singles and tag team action on a few occasions.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Wes Lee waits in the ring. We see a bunch of stars brawling to try and get to him first. Malik Blade and Edris Enofé are out first, but argue over which one should face Lee. Dabba Kato wipes them both out, but Apollo Crews appears out of nowhere and levels him. Nathan Frazer comes running out of the back, marking his return. He gets in the ring and officially answers the call.